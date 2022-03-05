Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia Aka Gaurav Khanna Can't Stop Laughing As Rupali Ganguly Feels Like 'Chubby Bubby'; Watch

Anupama aka Rupali Ganguly enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with her cute and adorable pictures or videos on social media. Once again, Rupali Ganguly is winning hearts as she dropped a hilarious video on her Instagram account.

In the video, Rupali can be seen lip-syncing on audio where she mentions that she is feeling like a chubby bubby and that she would do anything to lose weight. However, when a background voice asks her to eat less sugar or exercise more, she cutely adds that she doesn’t want to do it. She even refuses to stop eating pasta or pizza.

In the video, Rupali looks stunning in a blue and green tracksuit. She styled her look with rings in her hands and kept her make-up minimal. “Eat whatever you want and if anyone tries to lecture you, eat them too!!” the caption of Rupali’s post read.

Here’s the video shared by Rupali Ganguly:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Her friends from the industry and fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show along with her wrote, ‘Hahahahaha’. Even Rupali’s on-screen son aka Paras Kalnawat commented, “Kaay zhaala? Asa nako karu bada (What happened? Don’t do this)." Jaswir Kaur, who is Anupama’s BFF in the show also dropped laughing emojis.

Not just Rupali’s co-stars, but fans are left impressed with this video too. “The caption eat them too and ur expressions cuteness overloaded," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “We love you as you are ❤️❤️ more then anything I fell in love with your soul."

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, Rakhi Dave made her comeback in the recent episode. However, her re-entry has ignited a massive argument in the Shah family. She does not want her daughter Kinjal to stay in a ‘lower-middle-class house’ during her pregnancy. Apart from this, Anupama too has accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. But it will be interesting to see if Kinjal’s pregnancy will delay their wedding plans.

