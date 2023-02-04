Actor Gaurav Khanna reunited with his CID family for a thrilling television crossover that’s about to take place in the hit daily soap Anupamaa. The television star did not fail to tease fans about the new twist via Instagram. He dropped photographs alongside veteran actor Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Chandrashekhar Shetty, and Sudhanshu Pandey.

In the photo, all four CID actors were seen standing next to each other. Decked in his casual best, Gaurav was seen sporting a black pullover atop denim jeans and paired it all with matching sneakers. While Shivaji was seen in his signature style of formal suit, Dayanand and Sudhanshu were spotted going semi-casual in shirts and trousers. Dropping the happy picture from their meet and greet, Gaurav expressed his happiness for reuniting with his CID cast and wrote, “It was lovely meeting them after so long…for all CID fans..”

Reportedly, Khanna’s Anuja Kapadia from Anupamaa will take help from ACP Pradyuman and Daya to seek information about the newly introduced character Maya (played by Chhavi Pandey), who claims to be his adoptive daughter Choti Anu’s biological mother in the show. While the plot twist remains under wrap, Khanna’s new post has garnered the right amount of anticipation from viewers.

As soon as Gaurav shared the pictures on his official account, several fans expressed their happiness and excitement to witness Gaurav aka CID’s Kavin reuniting with his team. Several users also pointed out that they miss Abhijeet, played by Aditya Srivastava. One of the users commented, “Inspector Abhijeet is missing. Still so lovely to see the reunion of the CID team with Inspector Kavin..” Another wrote, “Such a beautiful picture. Daya, ACP, and Kavin together.” A few claimed that they want the second season of CID, with Gaurav reprising his old character of Kavin. A third user wrote, “Want CID season 2 and want Kavin too.”

After airing its first episode in 1998, CID premiered its last episode in 2018, becoming one of the longest-running television series in India. It centred around a trio of ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Abhijeet, who solve different cases.

