Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya Has This Advice on Dealing with Casting Couch Situation

Actress Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya in Star Plus show Anupamaa, has opened up on experiencing casting couch in the entertainment field. Madalsa is the daughter of Hindi and Gujarati film actress Sheela Sharma and married to Mahaakshay Chakraborty, the son of Mithun Chakraborty.

About her casting couch experience, Madalsa sais it is not gender specific and men and women are equally under threat. “People can try to influence you but getting or not getting influenced are two drastically different things. Personally, whenever I have felt uncomfortable in anybody’s presence or during a meeting, what to do? Just get up and walk out of that door. Nobody’s going to stop me or close the door and not let me go anywhere. So, it’s always been my personal choice. I am here as an actor and all I am willing to do is - perform, and show across the world what I am made of, and how talented I am. As long as that goes across, that’s my job. Other than that, good or bad, bad or good, you should know how to deal with the situation. So, that’s what I have been doing all my life," Madalsa shared in an interview with ETimes.

Recently, Anupamaa storyline also introduced a track inn which one of the characters, named Kinjal (Nidhi Shah), is put in a situation where her boss at workplace sexually propositions her. The handling of the entire #MeToo episode was very sensitive on behalf of the makers and they were hailed for introducing such a contemporary issue in the show.

Madalsa’s show Anupamaa airs on Star Plus at 10 pm.

