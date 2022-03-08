Anupamaa's Nandini Aka Anagha Bhosale Reveals Why She Left Show: 'There Is Too Much Pressure and Politics'

It is no secret that Anagha Bhosale, who used to play the role of Nandini in the Anupamaa, has left the popular show now. Recently, she was seen ending her love life with Samar Shah, thus marking her exit from the show. However, the actress has now revealed why she left Anupamaa. In a recent interview, Anagha Bhosale talked about her decision and mentioned that there’s too much pressure and politics in the industry. The actress also added that the constant pressure of being present on social media also made her feel that she is unfit for the industry.

“There’s politics, unhealthy competition, the race to look good and reed-thin all the time and pressure to post on social media constantly. If you don’t do these things, you are left behind. These things didn’t gel with my thought process," Anagha Bhosale told ETimes.

She also added that there is a lot of hypocrisy in the industry and therefore she has decided to quit acting. “Producer Rajan Shahi gave me a great opportunity, so if he needs me to come back for a short while, I will return. I also had an offer for another show, but I have let go of it for now. I have not officially announced my decision to quit showbiz, because you should never say never. But I do feel that eventually, I would want to quit acting," she said.

Anagha Bhosale also revealed her future plans and added that she wants to follow a spiritual journey. “I realised that it was important to break away from all this. I am more relaxed and happier at home in Pune. I want to focus on my spiritual journey and follow Lord Krishna’s teachings. I want to pursue my religious beliefs and attain a sense of peace and contentment in my life," she added.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, Rakhi Dave made her comeback in the recent episode with the announcement of Kinjal’s pregnancy. Apart from this, Anupama too has accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. But it will be interesting to see if Kinjal’s pregnancy will delay their wedding plans.

