Anupamaa’s New Promo Shows Anuj in Coma as Rupali Ganguly Vows to Bring Him Back, But Twitter Is Miffed; Watch

Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on TV right now and the fact that it tops TRP charts week after weeks is ample proof of this fact. People love Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of the character, as well as the mature romance between her character and that of Anuj Kapadia, played by Gaurav Khanna. Recently, we saw Anupamaa swearing not to enter the Shah house after Vanraj and Anuj got into a fight. However, it now looks like the makers will bring a big twist.

In a promo that is now going viral on social media, one can see that Anuj would be going into a coma. The last few episodes had already been hinting at Anuj’s death, and the audience was very disappointed. However, in the new promo, Choti Anu also comes and asks her mother whether Anuj would never get up. To this, she tells Anuj that both she and Choti Anu are waiting for him. We also see him in a wheelchair in the promo, and Anupamaa vows to bring him back to his feet despite what the world tells her. See the promo here:

Is this woman empowerement called?

Then in this world no woman can get empower without sacrifing her happiness!!

So bad.. Not at all done

The man who brought freshness n trp another level of this show did so bad to him#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #GauravKhanna https://t.co/gwDB87xFKs — Monika Lath (@monikalath4) July 30, 2022

I am sad . Anuj hi to h serial ki jaan. Jiske piche pade h sab. Are yaar Anupma ko strong dikhane ke liye Anuj ko bedridden dikhana jaruri h kya. — Rajyalaxmi Panchariya (@Panc1Panchariya) July 30, 2022

#anupamaa Anuj's promise that when he is not available, she shud not give up on her signing auth, is on the way. Hope makers deal carefully with this track of how Anu deals with the situation. Heartbreak to see Anuj in this state but he will excel in this also. https://t.co/ZMgRdYTWA1 — Apsara (@Apsara81367073) July 30, 2022

Stopped watching show now wont be able watch clips also as I cant see anuj in pain nor see #MaAn seperation

It finally time to get over the show and might be ht too.#Anupamaa https://t.co/1Dax9GHIQd — KK (@KK65912987) July 30, 2022

Some are happy that the promo hints at the fact that Anuj would not be dying, but it is just a matter of time till he gets better and #MaAn, as Anupamaa fans loving call tis on-screen couple, would be stronger than ever.

Imma gonna riot I tell youuuu

But isn't something that was unexpected, the show is #Anupamaa so I think it's the time to show her journey of balancing without Anuj for some time. Relief for me is, Anuj isn't going anywhere, he'll be back in no time #MaAn pic.twitter.com/hDLUD0L55u — ʜᴇᴛᴀʟ ᴍᴏᴅɪ (@hetalmodii) July 30, 2022

I Am So Exited For This Track I Know It's Heart So Emotional Track I can't See Anuj Like This But I am Happy Ki Anuj Ka End Nahi Kya Hai This Is Women Empowerment Show I Hope Makers Business Woman Strong #Anupamaa Dikhaye

ANUJ RECOVER SOON

I Trast Makers pic.twitter.com/RSkOd8mzDr — Monika (@MonikabhartiMo1) July 30, 2022

Many also compared it to the track in Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai when Akshara had to take charge of everything after Naitik was bedridden.

Well, one will have to wait and watch to see what turn the show will take next. Recently, the show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, terminated the contract of actor Paras Khalnawat, who played Anupamaa’s son on the show, after he gave his nod to be a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In an exclusive interview, he had termed it a ‘PR tactic’, and also revealed which actors had contacted him from the show after his ouster.

