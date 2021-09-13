Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Turns up the Heat in Hot Shower Pics

Actress Nidhi Shah, who is currently playing the role of Kinjal in hit show Anupamaa, enjoys a fan following of 1.3 million on Instagram. Nidhi’s Kinjal is a modern day bahu, who is headstrong, determined and imbibed with family values. Kinjal is loved by the fans because of mature character outline.

Meanwhile, Nidhi continues to stun her Insta fam with some bold pictures that are very different from her reel avatar. In some of the pictures, Nidhi is seen soaking in water. Nidhi is wearing a black bralette and is drenched in water. Even without makeup, she is a total stunner.

Erica Fernandes to Shraddha Arya, Reel Bahus Who are Unrecognisable in Real Glam Avatars

Here are some pictures of Nidhi flaunting her style.

Recently, Nidhi’s character Kinjal was part of a #MeToo track in Anupamaa. About the shoot, she told ETimes, “Kinjal is human and vulnerable. Also the fact that she does take it up with her family is a message to all girls and women out there that it is ok to be vulnerable and it is ok to discuss these things."

Related | Hindi TV Serials Go Off the Beaten Track with Contemporary Plot Twists Like #MeToo, Online Fraud

Anupamaa airs on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here