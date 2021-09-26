Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Beach Video Impresses Fans

Actress Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram to share a video with her Anupamaa co-star Gaurav Khanna. While Rupali plays the character of Anupamaa, Gaurav is seen in the role of Anuj in the popular television show. In the video, the two actors can be seen roaming around on a beach as Neha Kakkar‘s romantic song ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ is played in the background.

Sharing the video, Rupali captioned it, “Anuj and Anupamaa on the beach Reel toh banta hai

This one is for all the MaAn fans Happy Sunday everyone ❤️." The video has crossed 1 lakh likes within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing platform.

In an earlier post, Rupali shared some solo pictures of herself, where she can be seen posing on a beach. “The Sun 🌞 The Sand 🏖 The Sea 🌊 😍😍😍😍😍 Beach vibes❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she wrote alongside. Gaurav took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “fantastic".

Meanwhile, Anupamaa has been grabbing the top spot in the TRP chart for a long time now. The Rajan Shahi-led show’s popularity is rising with each passing day and makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the fans entertained.

