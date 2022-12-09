Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Goes Nostalgic As She Grooves To Retro Hits; Fans Love Her Expressions

Anupamaa is one of the much-loved shows on television currently. The daily soap headed by Rupali Ganguly has developed a major fan following ever since it went on air. Rupali has got a huge following owing to this show, and she often engages with his fans by posting amusing videos and pictures on social media. On Friday, the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress got nostalgic and posted a fun reel for his fans.

In the video posted on her official Instagram handle, Rupali is seen looking gorgeous in a red sharara suit. The actress is seen grooving to retro hits like Jaana Kahan Mera and Hai Apna Dil. The actress’ expressions has left her fans impressed who took to the comments section to shower compliments on their favourite actress. One fan wrote, “Your expressions 😍😍," another commented, “Omg just waited for u to make this reel and looking so cuteee Mera jigar to apke paas hee hai apki hee aadaon pe mar gaya btw,your eye rolling seen in baddi badi akhiyon se was so cute love u always and forever 😍." A third fan commented, “Awesome 😍😍😍 and baap re looking so 🔥🔥🔥🔥 in Red 😘😘."

Check out the video here:

In her recent interview with IANS, Rupali Ganguly talked about the show’s ongoing track where she is helping the rape victim in fighting her battle for justice. The actress said that raising such issues is quite important and she is fortunate to be part of a show which is trying to give out a strong message.

She said, “I feel very very proud that I am a part of a show which raises the issues about which people cringe to talk about. People want to kind of put topics under the rug and forget about them. I am glad that we are raising issues that need to be brought forth. My producer is very gutsy to pick a subject like this. The entire point was to bring people out of their comfort zone and say, ‘Hey, this happened. And what better to say than to say it through Anupamaa?’”

Rupali Ganguly, who became a household name with shows such as ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, ‘Sanjivani’, ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’, and many more, shares further that the current track is meant to motivate people to understand the importance of opening up about such abuse because hiding it is not going to resolve any problem.

“The idea behind bringing up this topic was that such things have been happening for years but still talking about such things has been considered a taboo with our current plot. We want people to be comfortable talking about such things,” added Rupali.

