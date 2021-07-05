Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Says Husband Took Break from Work to Support Her Acting Comeback

Anupamaa sees Rupali Ganguly in the leading role as she plays the title character of a single mother to three children. The family drama has been consistently doing well since it has premiered and remains in top of the TRP charts. Fans love Rupali as Anupamaa with strong supporting performances from Madalsa Sharma as Kavya and Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj.

In an interview with ETimes, Rupali shared how she was able to make her acting comeback after her pregnancy. Praising her husband for her second innings in the industry after a seven year break, Rupali said, “After I quit Parvarrish due to my pregnancy, I was busy with my home and my child (Rudransh). I enjoyed every moment of it. However, when Rajan Shahi approached me for this show, the actor in me got greedy. When I spoke to my husband (Ashwin Verma) about it, he told me that I hadn’t got my due as an artiste and said, ‘You should take it up and make us proud’. He took a break from his work so that I could get back to acting. In short, he gave me the wings to fly.”

“While Monisha in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai got me noticed, Anupamaa has given me the platform I’ve always craved. I am glad that I have left a mark," Ruplai further said.

The show airs on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar.

