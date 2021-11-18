Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Wins Hearts with Video of Feeding and Petting Stray Dogs

Actress Rupali Ganguly, who is currently seen as lead on TV show Anupama, recently gained 2 million followers on Instagram. To celebrate this, she purchased a specially baked cake for dogs and fed them on the sets of the show. This sweet gesture of Rupali is winning hearts on social media.

Rupali can be seen indulging some dogs while taking time off from shoot. She feeds and pets the strays and sharing the video on social media, Rupali wrote, “Every milestone I achieve, I believe their blessings are a huge reason for it…my fur babies who are an integral part of my life, have to be a part of it..! As most of you know working for these innocent voiceless and homeless is my true purpose in life. They have taught me the values of unconditional love, loyalty and just being there quietly when someone needs u the most. Hence what better way to celebrate this milestone than getting a doggie cake for them. May we all find kindness in our heart, learn to co exist and make this world a better place. Btw this is a specially baked cake for doggies. Not sweet and that too a pure veg cake which is good for them (sic)."

Recently speaking about her hit character from the show Anupama , Rupali said, “She is setting an example for so many housewives about how to finally find a foothold in your own life. Housewives don’t change for anybody. They change when they want. Anupamaa is comfortable in her own skin and she is comfortable in the way she looks."

(With IANS inputs)

