Anupamaa's Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Drops Cutest Picture With 'Naughtiest and Funniest' Bapuji

Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows. It has been ruling the top spot of the TRP charts for months now and the show’s characters have become a household name over a period of time. On Friday, Anupamaa’s Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey took to his official Instagram account and dropped a goofy picture with his on-screen Bapuji aka Arvind Vaidya.

In the picture, Sudhanshu Pandey can be seen taking a selfie with Arvind Vaidya. While Sudhanshu dons a magenta kurta, Arvind has ‘accessorised’ his looks with peanuts and needless to say, he looks the funniest and the cutest. “BETA NUMBARI TO BAAP DUS NUMBARI. MEET THE NAUGHTIEST N FUNNIEST BAPU. I LOVE YOU BAPU @arvindvaidya3," the caption of Sudhanshu’s post read.

Even though Sudhanshu and Arvind’s characters in the show are usually at loggerheads, the picture speaks of the bond that the two actors share behind the camera. For the unversed, Arvind aka Bapuji is presented as one of the most responsible person in the Shah family. He is often shown taking a stand against his son Vanraj and in favour of his daughter-in-law Anupama.

Meanwhile, the picture is winning fans’ hearts. The comment section of Sudhanshu’s post is flooded with fans calling them the best father-son duo. “East or west bapuji and Sudhanshu sir is the best!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “Best, cutest, most handsome and youngest father-son duo." Even Sudhanshu and Arvind’s co-star Gaurav Khanna (who plays the role of Anuj Kapadia in the show) has liked the picture.

Meanwhile, talking about the plot of the show, recently we saw how Kinjal shared the news of her pregnancy. Apart from this, Anupama too has accepted Anuj Kapadia’s marriage proposal. Even though she hasn’t shared the same with the Shah family, but has informed Anuj that she really cannot wait to tie the knot with him. Meanwhile, Rakhi Dave too is all set to make her comeback and it will be interesting to see if the show will take a major twist with her re-entry.

