Anupamaa's Vanraj Aka Sudhanshu Pandey Talks About Moving From Films To TV: 'It's Not Luxurious'

Sudhanshu Pandey is currently playing the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular show Anupamaa. Prior to this, the actor has worked in several films including Singh Is King, Mardaani 2 and Singham among others. However, in a recent interview, Sudhanshu talked about Anupamaa being his first daily show ever and shared his experience.

“Anupama is my first daily show ever. I have never worked in any other daily show before. For friends, I have made a few appearances on some shows, but haven’t worked full time in any of them. I wasn’t ready to get into daily soaps for the longest time because I was doing films. Later, I did a few web shows after which I took up this TV show Anupama," Sudhanshu Pandey told Etimes.

He also talked about how he landed for the role of Vanraj Shah and revealed that working for television isn’t as ‘luxurious’ as films. The actor further explained that long working hours in television, make the job tough. “I had met producer Rajan Shahi at an award show. He is an old friend of mine. I told him I would be interested in working on a TV show if the role was really good. A couple of months later, he called me for Anupama, but before that he prepared me for around a month regarding the working style of television. The long working hours… I realised it’s not going to be luxurious like films. It will be tough," Sudhanshu added.

Adding on the same, Sudhanshu Pandey explained, “It’s a daily fight and rush with time, content, deadlines and I fell in love with this rush. I enjoy my work and which is why I don’t feel it’s tiring or monotonous."

Apart from this, Sudhanshu Pandey also talked about playing a negative role on-screen and said that he is happy to make people believe his character is real. “I am enjoying this while it lasts. I feel that I am successful in making the audience believe that the character I play is real and not fictional. I am happy about that," he said.

Meanwhile, talking about Anupamaa, the show airs on Star Plus and also stars, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna among others.

