Anupama's Rupali Ganguly is Highest-Paid TV Actress Now. Here's How Much She Makes

Rajan Shahi’s family drama Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated TV shows for the audience for as long as it has aired. The Star Plus drama often remains in headlines for not just the plotline, but also the cast. The endearing performance of the show’s lead Rupali Ganguly as well as the rest of the cast takes the show very close to reality. The cast ensemble has received much love and adoration.

Rupali Ganguly has crossed a milestone as she is the highest-paid female actor in Indian television. According to Bollywood Life, Rupali Ganguly has now become the highest-paid actress in the Indian television industry.

She reportedly makes Rs 3 lakh per episode. “Rupali Ganguly started with a fee of Rs 1.5 lakh per day. This is the highest category, but she is also a senior actress. Now, she is earning Rs 3 lakh every day. She has become the highest-paid actress on Indian TV. She has left behind other popular young celebs associated with this business,” a source was quoted as saying.

The source further stated that Rupali is being paid more than the top male actors of the TV world like Ram Kapoor and Ronit Bose Roy.

Her co-actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna make Rs 1.5 lakh per episode, reports Bollywood Life.

Rupali Ganguly rose to fame by playing the role of Monisha in the 2004 comedy sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. However, Anupamaa has helped her reach greater heights.

In Anupama, she plays the role of a housewife, cheated on by her husband Vanraj with his office colleague Kavya. Amid all this, Anupama’s past changes her life once again. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Gaurav Khanna are playing important roles in the show along with Nidhi Shah, Paras Kalnavat and Aneri Vajani.

