Anuradha Paudwal's Online Concert in Memory of Late Son Aditya on Dec 29

Veteran singer Anuradha Paudwal has arranged an online symphony concert across various social media platforms and YouTube, in memory of her late son Aditya. The event is scheduled to take place on December 29.

Composer Aditya Paudwal passed away on September 12. He was 35 and suffering from kidney ailments. Apart from remembering Aditya, the concert also intends to encourage young musicians.

"I am blessed to have mothered a boy who is a rare combination of an excellent human being and a musician par excellence, humorous and at the same time deeply contemplative and helpful," Anuradha said.

The concert titled 'Aditya Paudwal: An Eternal Symphony' will start live streaming on Facebook and YouTube from 8 PM on December 29. Among other activities scheduled during the event is the launch of an official website on Aditya by his mentor, celebrated percussionist Ranjit Barot.

The program will be presented by music influencer Durga Jasraj, along with his musician friends like flautist Ashwin Srinivasan, keyboardist Gulraj Singh and percussionist Dipesh Verma. They will also present some of Aditya's popular music in improvised manner.

There will be special messages from eminent musicians such as Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhwinder Singh and Mahalakshmi Iyer, Sivamani, and composer duo Salim-Sulaiman.

Aditya featured in Limca Book of Records as the youngest ever composer at the age of eight. He was a disciple of Ustad Allarakha and had studied music production at New York University. He created background scores of films like "Shaitaan", "Bhool Bhulaiya" and "Gold".

He also worked on string orchestrations for the show "Jammin' Along With Ranjit Barot For AR Rahman". His last project as a music arranger was in the 2019 Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer film "Thackeray".