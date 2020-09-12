Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal passes away at 35. He breathed his last on Saturday morning. As per reports, he had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same. He died due to kidney failure.

Aditya Paudwal was a music arranger and producer. Earlier this year, in an interview, he had talked about his mother. He had said, "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional 'aartis' and 'mantras'. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother."

Aditya was then associated with the film Thackeray. He was the song arranger and producer of 'Saheb tu' from the film which was based on the life of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

"When I was working with (composers) Rohan-Rohan on a Marathi film's score, they had mentioned to me about this song which they wanted on a epic scale with symphonic kind of an arrangement. This song basically shows the journey of Balasaheb Thackeray," he had said.

"This is the first time that a 72-piece orchestra has recorded in one go in a studio," he added.