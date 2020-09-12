Anuradha Paudwal's Son Dies of Kidney Failure, Unseen Video of Sushant and Rhea Smoking Goes Viral

Avideo featuring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has emerged online, which shows them smoking what is referred to as rolled cigarettes. In the video, it seems Sushant is with close friends and relaxing at home. He is singing a devotional song while smoking. Rhea is also seen smoking in the video.

Read: Unseen Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Smoking 'Rolled Cigarettes' Goes Viral

Singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal has passed away at 35. He breathed his last on Saturday morning. As per reports, he had been ill for the past few months and was suffering from kidney ailments. He was hospitalised due to the same. He died due to kidney failure.

Read: Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Paudwal Passes Away At 35 Due To Kidney Failure

Rhea Chakraborty, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has made some serious disclosures in her 20-page statement to the federal agency. According to Rhea's confessions, a number of Bollywood celebrities at some point allegedly consumed drugs with Sushant Singh Rajput, NCB sources indicated to CNN-News18.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case LIVE Updates: Celebs Used LSD and Cocaine at SSR's Farmhouse Parties, Rhea Tells NCB

Honey Singh is well known for his chartbuster and party songs. He has produced quite a few hit tracks as well. However, when he was at the peak of his career, the singer-rapper was going through a phase of depression and alcoholism.

Read: Honey Singh on 'Dark Phase' of Depression, Alcoholism and How Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan Helped Him

Prakash Raj has been using Twitter to express his various political and social opinions. In his recent tweet, he took a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut. His tweet comes in the wake of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolition action at Kangana's office building in Bandra.

Read: Prakash Raj Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut by Sharing a Meme