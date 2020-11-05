Anurag Basu Decodes The Whimsical World of Ludo

New Delhi: Director Anurag Basu’s love for the absurd is on full display in Ludo, a movie inspired by the popular indoor game, which the filmmaker says gave him a chance to blend different genres to create a comical world. Basu, best known for marrying commerce with his out-of-box stories such as Life in A Metro, Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos, is at his creative best as he juggles multiple storylines and different sets of characters in the movie, slated to premiere on Netflix on November 12.

The dark comedy anthology features the talented cast of Abhishek A Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma. The idea was to create an absurd, whimsical world and characters. When we started thinking about making a movie, we thought of something that combines four-five genres together, keeps the audience engaged and makes them laugh, Basu, 46, told .