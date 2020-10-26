Anurag Basu Gushes Over Rajkummar Rao's Mithun Chakraborty-inspired Role in Ludo

Filmmaker Anurag Basu, whose upcoming film Ludo features an ensemble cast, talked about actor Rajkummar Rao's Mithun Chakraborty-inspired role and gushed over his performance. In an interview, Basu revealed that the actor excelled when he performed the character first film itself.

Talking to Mid-day, Basu said, "Raj is a versatile actor. His character's back-story is funny. During the look tests that we conducted for him, he was fond of one where he looked like Mithun Chakraborty. He particularly excelled when he performed his first scene in that avatar."

He also revealed that Rajkummar's suggestion led to a fight scene in the film. "Initially, we did not have a fight sequence in that scene, but Raj was keen that we add one. When we were on set, he showed me a video of a fight breaking out at a Ramlila event, and we decided to incorporate it into our film," he added.

Recently, the cast, along with Basu and producer Bhushan Kumar, launched the trailer of the film which received a lot of praise for its quirky, gritty and fast-paced theme.

Ludo also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Asha Negi and child actor Inayat Verma. The film will stream on Netflix from November 12, 2020.