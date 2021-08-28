Anurag Basu on Shilpa Shetty's Return to Super Dancer 4: 'She Might Have Gone Through Hell'

After maintaining a low profile since husband Raj Kundra’s arrest on July 19 in a pornography case, actress Shilpa Shetty has resumed the shooting for ‘Super Dancer 4’ where she is one of the judges. Shilpa’s co-judge Anurag Basu said that he comforted Shilpa with a hug as she came back on Super Dancer 4. In an interview, Anurag also shared that there was no discussion about Raj or the case on the sets.

Talking to Zoom, Anurag said, “I just gave her a warm hug. We all gave her a hug. Because we don’t know she might have gone through hell, many things have happened so we didn’t feel right to even ask anything or talk about it.”

Anurag said that he has a great understanding with Shilpa and other judge Geeta Kapur despite the fact that they “fight a lot." “It’s a friendship…three of us really understand each other. We even fight a lot but it’s all healthy. I really look forward to shooting with them every week, spend time with them, be with them, laugh with them, share stories," he said.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai police claimed that during the probe into the pornography case, it was found Shilpa’s husband Raj Kundra set up Armsprime Media Pvt Ltd, which, through London-based Kenrin Pvt Ltd, bought Hotshots app to upload objectional videos on social media. They had also alleged that Kundra earned over Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year by uploading pornographic content online, through Hotshots.

The last time Shilpa took a break from Super Dancer 4 was when her entire family tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Malaika Arora had stepped in for her as the crew moved to Daman due to Covid-19 restrictions.

