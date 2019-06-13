Anurag Kashyap Announces New Company, New Film in a Cryptic Tweet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Thursday announced that he is starting a new company and working on a new film.

"New company, new film, new beginnings," he tweeted on Thursday, without elaborating any further.

Notably, Kashyap was one of the founders of the production house Phantom Films along with Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl. The banner was dissolved last year after seven years of partnership and some memorable films when Bahl got embroiled in the #MeToo controversy and the involvement of the other partners was put under scanner.

Founded in 2011, Phantom Films produced some of the most talked-about films of the last decade, like Queen, Masaan, Lootera and Udta Punjab.

Known for making dark and edgy films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Black Friday, Raman Raghav, Dev D and Gulaal, Kashyap’s last directorial was Manmarziyaan, a romantic film starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan.

Recently he filed an FIR against a social media user who threatened to rape his daughter over his anti-establishment views. The filmmaker was trolled for drawing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention to the nefarious post and asking for help.

Responding to it, Kashyap said there should be a law against such toxic trolling, or someone in power should condemn such incidents "in the harshest words" to send across a strong message.

