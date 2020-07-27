MOVIES

Anurag Kashyap Apologises to Ayesha Shroff for Dragging Tiger Into Nepotism Debate

Anurag Kashyap (L), Ayesha Shroff

Anurag Kashyap has apologised to Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha for dragging her son's name into the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:59 AM IST
The nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry has really picked up pace after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several Bollywood filmmakers and actors are dragging film families and star kids into the insider vs outsider conversation and Anurag Kashyap recently referred to Tiger Shroff while trying to explain nepotism.

However, Anurag's tweet did not sit well with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff as she was quick to point out to Anurag that her son was in Bollywood because of "his own hard work." “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely (sic),” Ayesha wrote in response to Anurag's tweet on nepotism, which referred to Tiger as well.

Now, Ayesha's response has prompted an apology from Anurag. "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you. Just read this (sic)," wrote the Choked director in response to Ayesha as he seemed to mend bridges.

On the movies front, Tiger will next be seen in Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

