Anurag Kashyap Apologises to Ayesha Shroff for Dragging Tiger Into Nepotism Debate

The nepotism debate in the Hindi film industry has really picked up pace after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Several Bollywood filmmakers and actors are dragging film families and star kids into the insider vs outsider conversation and Anurag Kashyap recently referred to Tiger Shroff while trying to explain nepotism.

Read: Here's How Ayesha Shroff Reacted When Anurag Kashyap Explained Nepotism Using Tiger's Example

This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too?? https://t.co/67Ioq2jMId — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 23, 2020

However, Anurag's tweet did not sit well with Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff as she was quick to point out to Anurag that her son was in Bollywood because of "his own hard work." “Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!! he’s here on his own hard work entirely (sic),” Ayesha wrote in response to Anurag's tweet on nepotism, which referred to Tiger as well.

Yo! Don’t involve my kid in this!!🙏🏻 he’s here on his own hard work entirely🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) July 24, 2020

Now, Ayesha's response has prompted an apology from Anurag. "I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you. Just read this (sic)," wrote the Choked director in response to Ayesha as he seemed to mend bridges.

I am sorry Ayesha .. I meant it for how media chases “Taimur”. Sorry to have hurt you . Just read this . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 25, 2020

On the movies front, Tiger will next be seen in Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan. The movie is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.