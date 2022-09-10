Anurag Kashyap Believed Karan Johar was a 'Misfit' For Bombay Talkies, Now 'Identifies' with the Filmmaker

It is Anurag Kashyap's birthday and wishes are pouring in from all corners for the versatile director. He turns 50 today. And, as fans celebrate his birthday, an old interview of Anurag has cropped on the Internet. It goes back to 2013 when he mentioned that his fellow filmmaker Karan Johar was a misfit for Bombay Talkies

Anurag talked about how his opinion on Karan had evolved over time while promoting Bombay Talkies. “Initially, I used to feel that Karan is a misfit but not anymore. The more I have discovered him, I love him a lot. I identify with him on a lot on many things in life. And he is also who he is because of where he comes from. He aspires to be a filmmaker… he is constantly trying to change himself, adapt to situations, produce films for the younger lot,” Anurag was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Four short stories from four distinct directors—Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Karan Johar—were compiled in the 2013 film Bombay Talkies, which was released in May. Anurag and Karan have worked together on the anthologies Lust Stories and Ghost Stories since the release of Bombay Talkies. One of the four “Bombay Talkies” segments was directed by Karan Johar, and this marked the beginning of his ongoing relationship with the anthology genre by taking him into the uncharted territory of short storytelling.

Dobaaraa, the latest film by Anurag Kashyap starring Taapsee Pannu, has been receiving positive reviews from critics at film festivals all over the world. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish movie “Mirage.”

Anurag is known for his films including Gangs of Wasseypur and DevD.

