Anurag Kashyap Birthday Special: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Flagbearer of Indian Noir-cinema

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANURAG KASHYAP: Anurag Kashyap is often referred to as the flagbearer of Indian Noir-cinema. His off-beat movies with a dark and ominous tone have always been adored by fans. Kashyap, who is also honoured as the face of the new wave of Indian cinema, has collaborated with numerous novice actors.

In addition to being a filmmaker, Kashyap has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. He has made a few cameos in films as well. Kashyap made his debut as a director with the movie Paanch, however, it was not given the ‘all clear tag’ by the censor board and it remains unreleased to date.

He got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Varma’s crime drama Satya. He then went on to make some big hits like Gangs of Wasseypur. Four years after Manmarziyaan, the director made a big-screen comeback in 2022 with Dobaaraa.

As he turns a year older today, let us have a look at his latest and upcoming movies:

Kill bill adaptation

Anurag Kashyap is working on a project with Kriti Sanon and he recently told his fans that his project could be closer to a modern-day spin on 1988’s “Khoon Bhari Maang”, a revenge drama. Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is a 2022 sci-fi film starring Taapsee Pannu and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu plays the role of a woman who gets an opportunity to save the life of a 12-year-old boy. The movie, which is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage, was released in August. Ak vs Ak

Ak vs Ak is a 2020 movie, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and produced by Anurag Kashyap. He also wrote the dialogues of the movie. The movie stars Anil Kapoor and Kashyap and they play themselves. It tells the tale of a crazed filmmaker who kidnaps a star’s daughter just to film his real-time struggle. Thar

Anurag Kashyap co-wrote the script of the movie with Raj Singh Chaudhary. The movie has an off-beat and nihilistic approach. Starring Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Thar is a revenge saga. The movie was released in May on Netflix. Two Sisters and a Husband

Two Sisters and a Husband was produced by Anurag Kashyap and directed by Shlok Sharma. The movie tells the twisted tale of love and gloom and was premiered at the International Tribeca Film Festival.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here