Anurag Kashyap Calls Rohit Shetty 'Most Honest Mainstream' Filmmaker; Here's Why

Anurag Kashyap started his filmmaking career with films that defied the trajectory of commercial cinema. Some of his most popular work includes Black Friday, No Smoking and a major breakthrough with Gangs of Wasseypur. As such, it’s natural for the audience to perceive him as someone who is averse to Bollywood music and dance sequences. But on the contrary, the Dobaaraa filmmaker quite enjoys it. Kashyap also regards Golmaal fane Rohit Shetty as the most honest ‘mainstream’ filmmaker.

During an interaction with Galatta Plus, Anurag revealed that the plight of the mainstream cinema of Bollywood is in a really bad shape. But in all that clutter, Rohit Shetty had managed to come through with his originality. Anurag explained, “I find the mainstream movies today very bad, quality-wise. I think somewhere the only person you see is his own self and honesty is actually in Rohit Shetty, which is why you enjoy him. Because the rest others in the mainstream are just trying to copy what works, they’re trying to be somebody else.”

Anurag also added, “Rohit has taken a time to come into his own, he has realised he’s good at action and he has started controlling that and that shows. I will argue with his sensibility, I will argue with his politics, I will argue with his other things, but yes, he’s as mainstream as Hindi cinema can get. Last was David Dhawan who was a genre in itself. I call David Dhawan an auteur, him and Govinda were a remarkable team, they made me laugh. But nobody else understands the world they are living in”.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty would be coming out with historical dramedy Cirkus featuring Ranveer Singh in a dual role alongside Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It would also star Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn in special appearances. Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s last film Dobaraa was a science-fiction mystery thriller and an adaptation of Spanish Film Mirage. The film starred Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in prominent roles.

