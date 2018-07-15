Anurag Kashyap, Celebrities Hail Rahul Gandhi's Stand on Sacred Games
Netflix's Sacred Games is facing a legal petition over the removal of certain content from the web series on the grounds of insulting Rajiv Gandhi.
A still from the trailer of Sacred Games. (Courtesy: YouTube)
Breaking his silence over the web series, Rahul Gandhi had on Saturday tweeted: ""BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed and controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right."
"My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that," he added.
To that, Kashyap, who has directed the show with Vikramaditya Motwane, wrote: "That's a yay..."
That’s a yay ... https://t.co/umv05MLJXc— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2018
Actress Swara Bhaskar, who often expresses her opinion on socio-political issues, wrote: "It is impressive that a mainstream politician like Rahul Gandhi is taking this clear and progressive stand on freedom of expression and censorship. Also it's gracious and mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. Credit where due."
It is impressive that a mainstream politician like @RahulGandhi is taking this clear & progressive stand on freedom of expression & censorship. Also it’s gracious & mature that he is able to set aside the personal for the larger goal of democratic rights. #CreditWhereDue 👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/cfEU0S2KaS— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) July 14, 2018
Photographer and Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar said: This mature view should hopefully now put to rest other easily outraged folks for any future ‘transgressions and perceived insults'. Well done Mr Gandhi."
This mature view should hopefully now put to rest other easily outraged folks for any future ‘transgressions and perceived insults’.— atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) July 15, 2018
Well done Mr Gandhi 👍🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/C4ukr8UWBv
Author and screenplay writer Kanika Dhillon also lauded the remark, writing, "Love the response! About time! (Although politicians use liberal dose of fiction as and when convenient in their narratives and agendas). It's great to see a mature take on real fiction - just letting it be! No conjecture! No propaganda! Creative freedom."
Love d response! @RahulGandhi 👏👏! about time! (Although politicians use liberal dose o fiction as n when convenient in their narratives n agendas)..It’s great 2 see a mature take on real fiction- just letting it be! No conjecture! No propaganda! #creativefreedom #SacredGames https://t.co/0z7jaqkYsF— Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) July 14, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
