Anurag Kashyap Claims Parineeti Chopra Refused to Work with Sushant Singh Rajput in Hasee Toh Phasee

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has claimed that initially, actress Parineeti Chopra did not want to work with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Speaking to journalist Faye D’Souza, Anurag said Sushant was supposed to do Hasee Toh Phasee with him and for it, he reached out to Parineeti Chopra to play the lead. However, the actress said she doesn’t want to work with a television actor.

Anurag said, “He was supposed to do the film (Hasee Toh Phasee) and we had to find an actress and we reached out to Parineeti Chopra. She said ‘I don’t want to work with a television actor’. So we explained to her that who Sushant Singh is, he is doing Kai Po Che, he is doing PK and by the time Hasee Toh Phasee comes out, he will not just be a television actor. And she was doing a film called Shuddh Desi Romance and she must have gone and spoken to YRF, they called him and said ‘Why don’t you come and do Shuddh Desi Romance and not do that film?’"

While Parineeti starred in Hasee Toh Phasee opposite Sidharth Malhotra, the actress was seen sharing the screen space with Sushant in Shudh Desi Romance.

Earlier, talking about Hasee Toh Phasee in an interview with NDTV, Kashyap had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput wanted "validation" from big banners in Bollywood, and hence, the late actor chose Yash Raj Films and Dharma productions over his movies. He claimed that he had offered Sushant two films but the late actor decided to work with bigger banners instead.

Apparently, Kashyap offered Sushant another film in 2016 but that did not work out either.

Recently, he took to Twitter to reveal as to why he was not wanting to work with Sushant Singh Rajput. He shared screenshots of his conversation with the late actor’s manager on May 22 and June 14.

Anurag tweeted, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May... haven't don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons..." (sic)

He further shared another screenshot of his conversation with the manager on June 14 when Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. To this, the filmmaker added, “Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want ..” (sic)