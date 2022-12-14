Anurag Kashyap Claps Back at Vivek Agnihotri Over Kantara Views, Says 'Aapki Galti Nahin Hai...'

Anurag Kashyap and Vivek Agnihotri are involved in a Twitter feud. On Tuesday, The Kashmir Files director expressed his disagreement over the Gangs of Wasseypur helmer’s opinions on Kantara and Pushpa on Twitter. However, Vivek shared a screenshot of a report that misquoted Anurag. The director has now reacted to Vivek’s statement. Reaching out to Vivek on Twitter, Anurag taunted the filmmaker.

“Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena (Sir, it isn’t your fault, your film researches are done as same as your tweets on my conversations. You and your media are the same. No worries, do some serious research the next time),” he tweeted.

Sir aapki galti nahin hai, aap ki filmon ki research bhi aisi hi hoti hai jaise aapki mere conversations pe tweet hai. Aapka aur aapki media ka bhi same haal hai. Koi nahin next time thoda serious research kar lena .. https://t.co/eEHPrUeH9u— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 14, 2022

Speaking with Galatta Plus, Anurag Kashyap said, “Films like Kantara and Pushpa give you courage to go out and tell your stories. But KGF 2, however big the success, when you try and emulate that and set a project up, that’s when you start heading towards disaster. That’s the bandwagon that Bollywood destroyed itself on. You have to find films that give you courage."

On Tuesday evening, Vivek took to his Twitter account and shared a screenshot of the news article about Kashyap’s statement. “Films like Kantara and Pushpa are destroying the industry: Anurag Kashyap,” the headline read. Reacting to it, he wrote, “I totally totally totally disagree with the views of Bollywood’s one & only Milord. Do you agree?" Several social media users reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s Tweet and shared how the headlines was ‘misquoting’ Anurag.

Meanwhile, Kantara is among the biggest films of the year. Starring Rishab Shetty in the lead and in the director’s seat, the Kannada film was loved by many in India.

