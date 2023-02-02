Director Anurag Kashyap has reaffirmed that a third season of Sacred Games will not be made. The filmmaker, who was actively involved in the Netflix series, confirmed that Sacred Games 3 has been shelved and added that after the controversy that broke out during the release of Saif Ali Khan’s Tandav (2021), ‘everyone is scared.’ He added he doesn’t like the OTT space anymore.

Speaking with Mashable India, Anurag said, “I wanted to do a lot of work, in fact I have worked on it to. But OTT ki aaj ke date me himmat nahi hai. Tandav ke baad sab dar gaye hain( OTT doesn’t have the courage nowadays. Everyone is scared since Tandav)."

“Now, I am not interested in the (kind of work on) OTT where I am not allowed to use surnames for characters, I am not allowed to show stuff as they exist. I cannot do this hygienic work. I will not do it. If I cannot keep things real, I will rather not do it," the director added.

For the unversed, Sacred Games was among the most successful digital series before OTT blew up and become the phenomena it is today. The show had released two seasons, with Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing the lead roles. Many lines from the series continue to remain popular, including the line ‘

As for Tandav, the series that also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead landed in controversy days before its release. several FIRs across six states were filed alleging that the series was hurting religious sentiments due ot its content. A few changes were made to the series due to this.

Meanwhile, Anurag is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. Starring Alaya F and newcomer Karan Mehta, the film releases on Feb. 3.

