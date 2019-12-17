Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken an indirect jibe at actor Akshay Kumar. He shared a tweet criticising Kumar and added his comment to it.

News18.com

Updated:December 17, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'
Image: Anurag Kashyap, Akshay Kumar (R)

Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account earlier this year citing online threat from trolls. He made his comeback on the platform by sharing a tweet attacking the government on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Read: 'Can't Stay Silent Any Longer', Anurag Kashyap Breaks Twitter Hiatus Over Violence in Jamia

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar on Monday took to Twitter to clarify that he had earlier liked a tweet on Jamia Millia Islamia University students 'by mistake'.

Two contradictory hashtags pertaining to Akshay Kumar trended all through Monday, after he first liked a Jamia tweet and then said he had done so by mistake.

Read: Twitter Hashtags for and Against Akshay Kumar Trend Simultaneously

While one section of netizens is agitated with the actor's behaviour, his diehard fans have rallied forces to support him.

Now, Anurag has also jumped in the matter and has criticised Akshay. He even agreed with a Twitter user who said Akshay had 'a spine missing'.

Read: Amid Raging Protests, Akshay Kumar Says He Liked Tweet on Jamia Students ‘by Mistake’

Anurag shared a tweet on his page, which read, "I have immense respect for Akshay Kumar. It must be extremely difficult to be trained in martial arts with a spine missing."

In this, he has indirectly taken a jibe at Akshay. Replying to the tweet, he even wrote, "Absolutely".

Several Bollywood celebrities posted opinions all through Monday on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the countrywide tension it has unleashed, which was triggered off after Sunday's protests at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Condemn Police Action Against Jamia Students During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests

(With inputs from IANS)

