Anurag Kashyap's Daughter Aaliyah Shares Intimate Photos With Boyfriend on His Birthday

On her boyfriend Shane Gregoire’s birthday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap shared a bunch of intimate photos of them. Aaliyah took to her Instagram account and shared a gallery of pictures with Shane to wish him on his 22nd birthday.

Aaliyah has been dating Shane for over a year now. Her post included a few pictures from their date nights, their trip to a beach and a video of the couple sharing a steamy kiss.

Aaliyah shared the post and wrote: “Happy 22nd birthday to my love! you make me feel like the luckiest girl in the whole wide world and I’m so grateful to have met you. I love you forever." She shared the post on her Instagram Stories as well and asked her followers to flood the comments with birthday wishes.

Aaliyah runs a YouTube channel and shares videos covering her daily life activities. Recently, Shane also featured in some of her Vlogs during her India visit and the videos of the couple were loved by the fans. Aaliyah has also spoken about her mental health condition in one of her YouTube videos.

In the video, she revealed how she had been tackling anxiety and depression issues since her teenage days. She said that she had been dealing with anxiety and depression issues since she was 13 or 14 years of age. But things worsened after she contracted Covid-19.

“I have always dealt with it (anxiety and depression) on and off but it has never been bad to the point where I couldn’t cope. I was just super low, constantly crying, feeling like there was no purpose to my life like I didn’t want to exist or do anything," she said, adding that she thought she was a burden on others but at the same time, she also knew that those negative thoughts were just in her head and not at all true.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here