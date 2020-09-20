Anurag Kashyap Denies #MeToo Allegation, New Bigg Boss 14 Promos Raise Anticipation

Anurag Kashyap was accused by an actress of sexual misconduct. She said that the director invited her over to her place and made sexual advances towards her. Anurag has denied all allegations.

Read: I was Always an Introvert, Says Dave Bautista

Also read: Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya's Criticism: TRP Shows People Are Watching it

In another news, Bigg Boss 14 promos were launched featuring Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. The new season launches on October 3.

Read: Hina Khan Says She Wants to Break Stereotypes On-screen: Don't Mind Romancing Mohsin Khan

Also read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Rucha Hasabnis AKA Rashi: I Don’t Want to Do a Typical Family Drama

Also, after actress accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct, hairstylist Sapna Bahvnani also said that she is ready to come forward with her #MeToo story.

Read: Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary

Also read: Tisca Chopra Says BMC's Demolition of Kangana Ranaut's Property and Rhea Chakraborty's Vilification Pained Her

Scroll through for more news and highlights of the day from entertainment and lifestyle world.

Bigg Boss 14 house pictures have been shared on social media and the set looks grand, spacious and aesthetically pleasing.

Read: In Pics: Step Inside 'Bigg Boss 14' House

Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan shared lovely messages for Mahesh Bhatt on his birthday, which falls on Sunday.

Read: Alia's Birthday Wish for Mahesh Bhatt: You’re a Good Man, Never Believe Anything Else

Actress, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, said she does not have any proof of the incident as it happened to her many years ago.

Read: Actress on Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Anurag Kashyap: Don't Have Any Proof as Quite Some Time Has Rolled By

Celebrity hairstylist and film personality Sapna Moti Bhavnani said that she will be filing an official complaint with the National Commission for Women against a man who physically, mentally and sexually harassed her.

Read: Celebrity Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani is Ready to Open up About Her #MeToo Story

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's viscera received by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is reportedly 'very less and degenerating.'

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Viscera Not Preserved Properly, Hints at 'Negligence': Report