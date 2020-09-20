Anurag Kashyap Finds Support in Taapsee Pannu, Vasan Bala Amid #MeToo Allegation

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexual harassment by actress Payal Ghosh, who had said that the filmmaker forced himself on her when he met her at his residence. The filmmaker refuted the claims in a series of tweets, saying that the allegations were baseless and a way to silence him.

Now, actress Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Anurag in Manmarziyaan, took to social media and shared a post in support of the director. She wrote, "For you, my friend , are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create (sic)."

Filmmaker Vasan Bala, too wrote on Twitter to support the filmmaker, saying that he has always fought to support the voiceless. "@anuragkashyap72 first to admit to his flaws and first to fiercely defend himself when he is right. Many a times he has fought for many voiceless strangers. He only did it because he thought no one else will and he was right because no one else does (sic)," he wrote.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha tweeted the sanctity of the #MeToo movement, saying, "It is the joint responsibility of women and men both to carefully protect the sanctity of #Metooindia. It is a very very very important movement that should not be misused for any other reason but the dignity of women (sic)."

Actress Surveen Chawla, who worked with him in Sacred Games wrote, "Ur life,ur work and the women u create with ur craft...speak volumes about u.I have the priveledge to know the real feminist in u,I take the honour my friend to stand for u! @anuragkashyap72."

On Saturday, Payal, who was seen in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi and Saath Nibhana Saathiya, took to social media, making a video alleging that she suffered abuse in the hands of Anurag. She said that the incident happened with her during a third meeting with the director in his Versova residence in Mumbai.