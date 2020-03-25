Anurag Kashyap Goes ‘Aww’ Over Kalki Koechlin’s Picture of Guy Hershberg and Her Daughter

Kalki Koechlin logged in to her Instagram account today to share a precious picture of her partner Guy Hershberg posing with their newborn daughter Sappho.

In the priceless grey scale image posted by the 36-year-old actress, we see their little bundle of joy curled up in daddy’s arms as he looks at her with infinite love. She captioned the image as, “Tiger on tree #sappho @guyhershberg.”

The post garnered immense love and gush from Koechlin’s online family including ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap who wrote "Awwwwwwww” in the comments.

In 2011, Koechlin married Anurag Kashyap, who directed her Bollywood debut film DevD in 2009. However, they divorced in 2015 citing irreconcilable differences.

Post separation, Anurag and Koechlin went on to work together for Netflix’s Sacred Games 2.



Last year, during a sit-down chat with Mumbai Mirror, Kalki said that Anurag welcomed her to the "parents club" and told her to call if she needed anything, as soon as he came to know of her pregnancy.

Kalki became mother to baby girl Sappho with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on February 7 this year. Last month, the Gully Boy actress introduced her first child on Instagram in a rather special way. She shared a photo of the infant's footprint along with a beautiful note.

As the world is experiencing lockdown, Kalki recently dropped a glimpse of how she is spending her days during the quarantine phase. She shared an image of a napping Sappho along with their pet pooch who is seen idling on the floor. “Best friends in isolation #love #family,” reads her caption.

Follow @News18Movies for more