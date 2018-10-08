Anurag Kashyap Issues Statement on Vikas Bahl Controversy, Says He Anonymously Reported it

My statement in light of the recent HuffPost article and breaking up of Phantom . There are two pages.. pic.twitter.com/WCAsaj6uFR — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 7, 2018

Anurag Kashyap has broken his silence on the Vikas Bahl Controversy. Bahl, also known for directing Queen, has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who used to work with him in now dissolved Phantom Films.On Sunday, he posted his statement on Twitter, clarifying his position in the matter. He says that the publication which reported in great detail the work culture at Phantom Films did not include specific details. In the two page statement, the director said that he took a firm stand in the matter earlier, and it was him who broke the news anonymously last year to a newspaper.“While others in the industry were only rumour-mongering, it was me who was responsible for bringing out Vikas’ name publicly by speaking with Mumbai Mirror on an anonymous basis and the publication eventually carried a front-page article about the incident. Nothing about it was under wraps. It’s been out there for more than a year,” read the statement.He further added that he couldn't do much because the victim refused to lodge a legal complaint with Phantom, and also the studio’s contract did not allow him to go against his partner Vikas Bahl.“While at Phantom, I did everything I could, within what I was told by my partner and his lawyers. For legal and financial decisions, I was fully dependent on my partner and his team. They took care of those things so I could focus on what I did better, creatives. His word and his team’s word on any matter used to be the final word for us,” Kashyap wrote in his statement.He also called the industry 'ill-equipped' in handling sexual harassment cases. “This industry is extremely ill-equipped to handle matters such as sexual harassment, copyright, censorship and all the things we put ourselves in dock with. A large part of the reason for this is that there is clearly lack of correct advice and awareness of legal remedies,” he wrote.Read the full statement here:For the unversed, in a recent article on Huffpost India, a woman has reiterated the allegations of molestation against Vikas Bahl. Soon after, Queen actor Kangana Ranaut also alleged that Bahl made her feel uncomfortable on several occasions.Earlier on Saturday, the four partners of the Phantom Films Vikramaditya Motwane, Anurag Kashyap, Madhu Mantena and Vikas Bahl, announced to dissolve their joint banner without citing the reason for this decision.