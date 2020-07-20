Anurag Kashyap Knows How To Maintain Friendship, Says Actor Sanjay Gandhi

Actor Sanjay Gandhi has worked with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on various films. He says the director knows how to maintain and nurture friendship.

Sanjay has also donned the hat of a director. He has directed a short film titled "Yaad", and Anurag was of great help.

Speaking about the film, Sanjay said: "I had made this film a decade back and unfortunately lost the hard disc. As a maker of the film, I was so disappointed; the pain of a filmmaker who has lost his first film was unbearable. But luckily when I was shifting my house, I got it back. I always wanted to make a full-fledged film, so I went up to my very close friend Anurag Kashyap and sought his inputs. He advised me to make a short film first. He explained that a director should start with a short film so he can have an idea of the technicalities of filmmaking."

"Anurag is a very dear friend of mine. There are many friends in your life but Anurag Kashyap knows how to maintain and nurture a friendship, and that is a rare quality. I have worked with Anurag in his first-ever directorial venture - 'Last Train To Mahakali' and then also in films like 'Black Friday' and 'No Smoking'. I am proud to have a friend like him and I am what I am because of him," he added.