Anurag Kashyap Leaves Twitter Alleging Online Threats to Daughter, Parents

Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account on Saturday evening citing online threat from trolls on the social media website. The filmmaker's Instagram account was however was still running at the time of writing this story.

Anurag shared two messages on Saturday evening, at around 7:30 pm, citing the reason for the same and subsequently deleted his official handle.

He wrote, “When your parents start to get calls and your daughter gets online threats you know that no one wants to talk. There isn’t going to be reason or rationale. Thugs will rule and thuggery will be the new way of life. Congratulations everyone on this new India & hope you all thrive. Wish you all the happiness and success. This would be my last tweet as I leave Twitter. When I won’t be allowed to speak my mind without fear then I would rather not speak at all. Good bye.”

Here're his last tweets as was captured by a user before Anurag deleted his account.

Very sad that Sri Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter. It is sad & bad for democracy when we cant voice our opinion with out fear.I disagree with Anurag Kashyap ji on 99% of issues, but his Right to say is our Responsibility as a Nation. #AnuragKashyap .. God blessJai Hind pic.twitter.com/GUwXp80tA6 — Rahul Easwar (@RahulEaswar) August 10, 2019

Anurag is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming series with Netflix, Sacred Games 2. He is said to have directed one half of the show like he did in season one. His next film as a producer, Saand Ki Aankh, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, releases on 25 October 2019.

Read: Anurag Kashyap Takes on 'Chowkidars', Says They Abuse the Most on Twitter

