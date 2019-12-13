Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it

Following the passing of the bill, a number of artists, authors, and others had voiced their concern over the bill excluding Muslim refugees.

News18.com

Updated:December 13, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
Anurag Kashyap on Citizenship Amendment Bill: We have Voted for it, We Should Keep Getting it
Director Anurag Kashyap. (Photo: IANS)

Wednesday saw the Rajya Sabha pass the Citizenship Amendment Bill which will allow non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to get citizenship in the country.

Anurag Kashyap who has been known to be vocal about his opinions on such matters was asked about his reaction to the bill.

Speaking to The Quint, the filmmaker said, "My instant reaction to it? My instant reaction to it is why and how and it’s not going to stop. We have voted for it, we should keep getting it. We will keep getting it. I’ve like literally switched off, I do not endorse anything."

He added, "Either you get into it the whole hog or just let it be. We have to go through this cycle so that we can understand it can happen to any person, the consequences of something like this. Only then will we grow as a society."

Following the passing of the bill, a number of artists, authors, and others had voiced their concern over the bill excluding Muslim refugees. They called the bill, "divisive, discriminatory and unconstitutional" while urging the government to consider withdrawing the bill.

Some of the authors and filmmakers making this request included Arundhati Roy, Paul Zacharia, Amitav Ghosh, and Shashi Deshpande, Aparna Sen, Nandita Das, and Anand Patwardhan.

