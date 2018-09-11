English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anurag Kashyap on Not Talking to Vikas Bahl Anymore: I Don’t Feel the Need to Sort Anything Out
Anurag Kashyap opens up about his equation with estranged friend, filmmaker Vikas Bahl.
Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14.
Loading...
Things changed irrevocably at Phantom films in April last year when filmmaker Vikas Bahl — who is one of its co-founders — was accused of molestation by a female employee.
Jointly founded in 2011 by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Bahl, the production house has been behind several successful films including Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab.
However, post the sexual-harassment allegations, Kashyap had a fallout with Bahl. It has been 17 months since but the two have not been speaking to each other. Once best friends, they don’t even work in the same premises anymore.
Talking about it, Kashyap recently told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My stand on this is the same as it was back then. Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we’ve decided that we will work separately, in separate premises.”
“Vikas and I are not on talking terms; everything else is a rumour. We will continue making films together but I see no point in making him uncomfortable. We can work in different set-ups. I don’t feel the need to sort anything out, because no one came forward to say or prove anything, at that time,” the 45-year-old filmmaker added.
On the professional front, Kashyap is busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14. Bahl, meanwhile, is currently filming Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.
Jointly founded in 2011 by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Bahl, the production house has been behind several successful films including Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab.
However, post the sexual-harassment allegations, Kashyap had a fallout with Bahl. It has been 17 months since but the two have not been speaking to each other. Once best friends, they don’t even work in the same premises anymore.
Talking about it, Kashyap recently told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My stand on this is the same as it was back then. Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we’ve decided that we will work separately, in separate premises.”
“Vikas and I are not on talking terms; everything else is a rumour. We will continue making films together but I see no point in making him uncomfortable. We can work in different set-ups. I don’t feel the need to sort anything out, because no one came forward to say or prove anything, at that time,” the 45-year-old filmmaker added.
On the professional front, Kashyap is busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14. Bahl, meanwhile, is currently filming Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Spain Thrash World Cup Finalists Croatia 6-0 in UEFA Nations League
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- 'My Country Decriminalised Homosexuality in 1791': A Queer French Woman's Dating Experience in India
- Brave Woman Driving Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV Prevents Carjacking in South Africa - Watch Video
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...