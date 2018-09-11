GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anurag Kashyap on Not Talking to Vikas Bahl Anymore: I Don’t Feel the Need to Sort Anything Out

Anurag Kashyap opens up about his equation with estranged friend, filmmaker Vikas Bahl.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anurag Kashyap on Not Talking to Vikas Bahl Anymore: I Don’t Feel the Need to Sort Anything Out
Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14.
Loading...
Things changed irrevocably at Phantom films in April last year when filmmaker Vikas Bahl — who is one of its co-founders — was accused of molestation by a female employee.

Jointly founded in 2011 by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Madhu Mantena and Bahl, the production house has been behind several successful films including Lootera, Queen, Masaan and Udta Punjab.

However, post the sexual-harassment allegations, Kashyap had a fallout with Bahl. It has been 17 months since but the two have not been speaking to each other. Once best friends, they don’t even work in the same premises anymore.



Talking about it, Kashyap recently told Pinkvilla in an interview, “My stand on this is the same as it was back then. Vikas works in the company, he is a partner and nothing against him has been proven. But mutually, we’ve decided that we will work separately, in separate premises.”

“Vikas and I are not on talking terms; everything else is a rumour. We will continue making films together but I see no point in making him uncomfortable. We can work in different set-ups. I don’t feel the need to sort anything out, because no one came forward to say or prove anything, at that time,” the 45-year-old filmmaker added.

On the professional front, Kashyap is busy promoting Manmarziyaan, which is slated to release on September 14. Bahl, meanwhile, is currently filming Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...