Anurag Kashyap on Whether He'd Launch Daughter Aaliyah: 'I Don't Write Movies for Urban Kids Like Her'

Anurag Kashyap was recently asked whether he would make a film with his daughter Aaliyah if she wanted to become an actor. The filmmaker said that the genre of movies he makes will not suit his daughter.

"I don't think I write movies which are so urban where she will fit in. She's an urban kid, she's not a street kid like me," Anurag told NDTV.

The Manmarziyaan director also said that if Aaliyah wanted to join the film industry, she will have to train for it and go through her own struggle.

"She's an adult, she has to choose, but definitely she has to learn. She can't wake up one day and say 'I want to be an actor.' If she wants to do it, she has to struggle for it and go and audition for it and win a role somewhere," he said.

Anurag has been vocal about his opinions on nepotism in Bollywood recently, and has been involved in a war of words with Kangana Ranaut.

He claimed that Kangana was unwilling to do a two actor movie and that is why she refused Saand Ki Aankh. As per Anurag, Kangana liked the script narrated by director Tushar Hiranandani, but she asked him to make it a solo lead film instead.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Wanted Saand Ki Aankh be Turned Into Solo Lead Film, Says Anurag Kashyap

While sharing his thoughts on nepotism, Anurag shared a news piece on his Twitter handle which seemed to claim that media also tends to highlight star kids because "this is what you the audience wants to see."

The news article was about Tiger Shroff and Taimur Ali Khan being snapped in the city. Sharing it, Anurag wrote, "This is nepotism by media ..? Why?? Because this is what you the audience wants to see .. So isn’t it nepotism by you the audience too (sic)?"

Read: Here's How Ayesha Shroff Reacted When Anurag Kashyap Explained Nepotism Using Tiger's Example