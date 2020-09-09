Anurag Kashyap Shares Chats With Sushant's Manager, Why He Didn't Want to Work With Him

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to reveal as to why he was not wanting to work with late Sushant Singh Rajput. The filmmaker replied to a user who questioned the role of “Bollywood” in Sushant's untimely demise by sharing screenshots of his conversation with the late actor’s manager on May 22 and June 14.

Anurag tweeted, "I am sorry that I am doing this but this chat is from three weeks before he passed away. Chat with his manager on 22 May... haven't don’t it so far but feel the need now .. yes I didn’t want to work with him for my own reasons..." (sic)

He further shared another screenshot of his conversation with the manager on June 14 when Sushant was found dead at his Bandra residence. To this, the filmmaker added, “Also My conversation with his manager on June 14th. It will show you things if you want to see. It feels horrible to do this but can’t keep it back .. and for those as well who think we didn’t care for the family. As honest as I can be .. judge me all you want ..” (sic)

Previously, after the arrest of Rhea Chakraborty, several Bollywood celebs took a stand on social media to come out in support of the 'Jalebi' actress. Anurag wrote in his tweet, "Everybody baying for Rhea’s blood, asking questions like how did you know she didn’t do this or that to him?how do you what was he going through?are forgetting that the whole industry has actually known and seen and interacted with SSR over last 9-10 years. Yes we know better 1/2"

He also added, "And that is also the reason the whole industry has been quiet so far out of respect for him. And now it is that very knowledge of SSR that has again brought everyone out here together to stand in solidarity for Rhea because it’s gone too far."