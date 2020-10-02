Anurag Kashyap Questioned By Police In Rape Case

Mumbai: Film-maker Anurag Kashyap was on Thursday questioned by police in a rape case filed against him by actor Payal Ghosh for more than eight hours, an official said. Kashyap, summoned by the police, reached suburban Versova police station around 10 am alongwith his two associates. His lawyer too reached the police station after some time.

The film-maker left the police station around 6 pm, the police official said. Ghosh underwent a medical examination after she filed the complaint, he said.

Versova police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Kashyap on September 22 after Ghosh alleged that he had raped her in 2013. Kashyap has denied all her allegations.

The police invoked IPC sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement). On Tuesday, Ghosh and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale had met Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari to seek action against Kashyap.