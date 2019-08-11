Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Anurag Kashyap Quits Twitter, Priyanka Chopra Accused of 'Encouraging Nuclear War Against Pak'

Anurag Kashyap left Twitter over his family members facing online abuse, while Priyanka Chopra was called a 'hypocrite' by a Pakistani woman in a public event in LA. Read on for more entertainment news of the day.

News18.com

Updated:August 11, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Anurag Kashyap Quits Twitter, Priyanka Chopra Accused of 'Encouraging Nuclear War Against Pak'
Anurag Kashyap left Twitter over his family members facing online abuse, while Priyanka Chopra was called a 'hypocrite' by a Pakistani woman in a public event in LA. Read on for more entertainment news of the day.
Loading...

Anurag Kashyap deleted his Twitter account on Saturday evening citing online threat from trolls on the social media website. The filmmaker shared two messages on Saturday evening, at around 7:30 pm, citing the reason for the same and subsequently deleted his official handle.

Read: Anurag Kashyap Leaves Twitter Alleging Online Threats to Daughter, Parents

Priyanka Chopra was recently at a Beautycon event in Los Angeles, where a Pakistani woman accused her of "encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan". The woman referred to Priyanka's role as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador and reportedly called her a 'hypocrite' for tweeting in favour of the Indian Army earlier this year.

Read: Woman Accuses Priyanka Chopra of 'Encouraging Nuclear War Against Pakistan' at Public Event in LA

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 unveiled a teaser poster for the forthcoming film on Sunday. The teaser released on Instagram shows a man, whose face is covered behind a stack of luggage, balancing the weights of multiple bags.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Calls Out For Her Coolie No 1 in First Teaser Poster

Shraddha Kapoor is making her south debut playing the female lead opposite Prabhas in the upcoming action-thriller Saaho. The actress is all praises for her co-star, who is one of the big names in Telugu cinema.

Read: Prabhas is a Huge Superstar but Has the Most Amazing Heart, Says Shraddha Kapoor

While the trailer reveal of the much-anticipated action film Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, was the talking point this week, Kangana Ranaut also took on the bad guys in the first teaser clip of her forthcoming action flick Dhaakad.

Read: Trailers This Week: Kangana Ranaut, Prabhas Take on the Bad Guys in Dhaakad and Saaho

Shaailesh R Singh, one of the producers of the the biopic on former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, says that from the time he came on board for the project, Kangana Ranaut was always the first choice, and not Vidya Balan.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Was the First Choice for Jayalalithaa Biopic Not Vidya Balan, Says Producer

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram