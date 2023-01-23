Anurag Kashyap Reacts to Abhay Deol Calling Him 'Toxic' and 'Liar', Says 'What I Said Was...'

Abhay Deol and Anurag Kashyap’s feud often hits headlines. The pair worked together in the cult classic movie Dev D (2009), which is a contemporary reimagining of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic Bengali novel Devdas. However, back in 2020, during an interview, the filmmaker went on to say working with Abhay was ‘painfully difficult’.

Now, during the promotions of Abhay’s recent project Trial By Fire, the actor indicated that Anurag had shared a bunch of lies regarding his attitude. He had said that the filmmaker was “definitely a liar and a toxic person" and that he would warn people about him.

“I had my heart on my sleeve, and all that is great – but you get taken advantage of, and then you get reactive. So, he (Anurag Kashyap) was a good lesson for me. Then I just avoided him, because I don’t need toxic people in my life. Life is too short, and there is so much more to explore. But he (Anurag) is definitely a liar and a toxic person. And I would warn people about him," the actor said.

Anurag Kashyap has now said that he had personally apologised to Abhay Deol and is ready to do it again after the latter called him a toxic person. In an interview with Mid-day, he shared, “It is okay if that is how he feels. Everyone has his own version of the truth. Maybe he felt attacked about what I had spoken about him earlier. I have personally apologised to him for hurting his feelings.”

Anurag added, “What I said was what he was like in the past. We all evolve with time. He has done a great job in Trial by Fire. I think it is time to celebrate his strong performance rather than playing the ping-pong of who said what.”

Recalling the apology sent by Anurag Kashyap after his 2020 interview, Abhay shared, “He (Anurag) does that all the time. He was like, ‘You want to shout at me, scream at me…’ And I was like, ‘I don’t care. It’s been 12 years. You don’t feature in my thoughts even now; get over it.’ He said, ‘Forgive me because I have had a bad day.’ I said you are forgiven. I never had a personal agenda. It was far bigger than just me. That is how I feel about everything. How much of this is he going to do? And I would have never taken his name and said the things, had he not gone public either."

Dev D also starred Kalki Koechlin, Mahie Gill, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

Read all the Latest Movies News here