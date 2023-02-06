Anurag Kashyap, who most recently directed the movie Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, has talked openly about various aspects of his life. In a recent interview, he praised Shah Rukh Khan and also revealed why he was thrown out of a film that starred Salman Khan. The director also shed light on his relationship with other directors in the industry. In the latest episode of Unfiltered by Samdish with Samshish Bhatia, Anurag Kashyap opened up about Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about Pathaan, he said, “I want the film to be a hit, and I am very happy with Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback. I don’t know how he manages to stay fit."

He was then asked about working with Shah Rukh. The director said, “Yes, I have thought of working with him a lot of times. He has been my college senior, and whenever he calls, I stand up while I pick up the call. He is like a big brother to me. He has given up on me, and he keeps telling me what not to do. He told me why I should not be on Twitter."

Moving on, Anurag Kashyap also spoke about Salman Khan. He said that Sultan, Dabangg, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan are among his best films. He then revealed that he was thrown out of a film because he told the actor to grow hair on his chest. When asked which film it was, the director replied, 'Tere Naam.' Salman's movie Tere Naam was initially going to be directed by Anurag Kashyap, but because of creative differences with the actor and the producers, Satish Kaushik took over as the director.

Anurag also admitted that he had been watching Hrithik Roshan's dance videos throughout the lockdown. He was also “obsessed" with Nora Fatehi's dance videos.

In the interview, he also disclosed that his friend and director Sudhir Mishra is quite concerned about his health. He says, “Sudhir ji hypochondriac hain. Wo abhi bhi mask laga ke baithate hain, kabhi kabhi toh 4 mask laga ke baithate hain. Aap ke saath baithenge toh bahut door baithenge (Sudhir is a hypochondriac, he still uses a face mask. Sometimes, he uses 4 of them at once. If he sits with you, he will sit afar)."

He revealed that the conversation he has with his director friends is mostly about food. Hansal Mehta is a fantastic cook, Anurag exclaimed. Additionally, Anurag disclosed that he is also good friends with Vikramaditya Motwane and Zoya Akhtar.

