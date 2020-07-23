Anurag Kashyap Says He Tried to Mend Things Between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, in a recent interview, said that he tried to mend things between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Rananut. However, Kangana put their interaction on social media.

Talking to NDTV, the filmmaker said that he had tried to mend things between the two actresses after Taapsee had made a joke about giving Kangana a "double-filter" in an interview, during the promotions of Manmarziyaan. Kangana's sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel had called Taapsee out on her now-deactivated Twitter. She called Taapsee a "sasti copy" for not mentioning Kangana on a tweet praising Judgementall Hai Kya.

Anurag said, “Taapsee is also a friend and I said that two friends are there and why are they saying things to each other... I called her (Kangana) and asked her and she put the whole conversation on social media and I was just there like a friend trying to sort things out,” he said.

Adding that he was ready to apologise, he added, "I am saying okay, if you are hurt by that, I will apologize for that. That’s what friends do. But she has gone on to a mode where ‘If (you) are not with me you are my enemy'.”

Kangana, Taapsee and Anurag engaged in another war of words on Twitter after Kangana called Taapsee and Swara Bhasker 'b grade' actresses in an interview with Republic TV. Kangana had addressed nepotism in Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 by suicide. He was 34.

