Anurag Kashyap Says His Mid-Life Crisis Has Started Affecting His Work, Stories

Anurag Kashyap directed the second segment in Netflix's Ghost Stories starring Sobhita Dhulipala, which dealt with a mother's trauma of losing a child to miscarriage.

News18.com

Updated:January 6, 2020, 2:19 PM IST
Anurag Kashyap Says His Mid-Life Crisis Has Started Affecting His Work, Stories
Director Anurag Kashyap. (Photo: IANS)

Anurag Kashyap, whose film Ghost Stories recently screened in Netflix, said that he is going through mid-life crisis and that is affecting his work. The filmmaker, who is known for his dark and satirical stories, started his career as a screenwriter. He wrote director Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya and went on to direct his first film Black Friday in 2007.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 47-year-old said, “I am reaching mid-life now and the crisis has kicked in big time. It has started reflecting in my work, my stories and the choice of things that I am trying to do. Now, I think I am getting more condense and complex. But there is also simplifying the complexity — the ideas are complex, but I am able to simplify them. Earlier, I wouldn’t care about this.”

Some of the films made by Kashyap have become classics years after their release, and many a time, the director has not received commercial success for them. When asked about box office numbers, he said, “Everyone cares about numbers. Over the years, I have understood that I don’t want to dumb down to reach out to maximum, but I want to reach out to enough that it sustains me. But I definitely care about numbers.”

The filmmaker has also shifted his attention to regional films. He not only presented the Assamese filmmaker Aamis, but was also the screenwriter for Geetu Mohandas' Moothon. “They are way more braver than us. When you look at filmmakers like Ashiq Abu, Rajeev Ravi, Geethu Mohandas and Lijo, the kind of work they are doing is on another level. The way Geethu has handled the subject of Moothon, I don’t think any male director would have been able to do it. The rawness of the world of Mumbai that she shows is much more raw than I have seen anybody do it. I wish I knew any of the south Indian languages mein udhar jaake banata movies (I would have made movies there).”

