Anurag Kashyap Says Karan Johar is a Misunderstood Person: 'I've Judged Him a Lot But...'

Anurag Kashyap’s film Dobaaraa starring Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati recently hit the big screen and it has opened to pretty positive reviews from both critics and audiences. Known for delivering some iconic and hit films in Bollywood including Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, Manmarziyaan, and Black Friday among others, Kashyap is one of the most popular and respected filmmakers in the industry. In a recent interview, the director opened up about his bond with Karan Johar, who has found himself on the receiving end of trolling for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood.

Talking about KJo, Anurag told Pinkvilla that the former is a misunderstood person. He said that Karan was a late discovery for him because he comes from privilege. “I’ve judged him a lot. When I met him, I found him to be like me but on the other side of the coin. He also treats his filmmakers, people, and his directors and gives them as much freedom and empowerment. He is a misunderstood person. The most amazing thing about him is he has his own critic. Today, the creative head of Dharmatics Somen Mishra was the biggest Karan Johar critic and what Karan Johar did was hire him. That is a sign of a visionary and a courageous man.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaara, which is a remake of the Spanish film called Mirage, was released on August 19. News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Thrillers are a difficult genre, because one word more and there could be a major spoiler being given out. To maintain a taut thriller isn’t an easy task, and here Kashyap also has to go back and forth in time. He moves between 1996 and 2021. It is playing with fire, because one mistake and the entire experience can be marred. However, Kashyap proves his talent and effortlessly carries out the flashback sequences, with a hint of sepia tone of course in those. Also, the topic is such that it can, very easily, get complicated. Kashyap keeps the take simplified, and engaging at the same time. He is at his best, proving to be the masterful craftsman that he is.”

