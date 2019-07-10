Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu Praise Dutee Chand for Winning Gold at World Universiade
As Dutee Chand bagged the gold medal in World Universiade, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu heaped praise on her.
Image of Dutee Chand, Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu, courtesy of Twitter
National record holder Dutee Chand became the first Indian woman track and field athlete to clinch a gold medal in the World Universiade after she won the 100m dash event.
The 23-year-old Dutee clocked 11.32 seconds to win the gold as she led the race from start to finish. Running at lane number 4, Dutee was the first one out of the eight athletes to blast off the starting blocks and she made most of it to fend of a late challenge from Del Ponte (11.33) of Switzerland.
Lisa KwaYie of Germany took the bronze in 11.39 seconds in the race run past midnight Indian time on Tuesday. The Odisha runner, whose national record stands at 11.24 seconds, thus became the first Indian to win a 100m gold in a global event.
Dutee has now become only the second Indian sprinter to win a gold in a global event after Hima Das, who clinched the top spot in 400m in the World Junior Athletics Championships last year.
After her win, Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu congratulated Dutee, via social media. Check out their reactions to Dutee's victory here:
Congratulations https://t.co/MGiZdn5OcD— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 10, 2019
Wohooo 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 here’s to breaking stereotypes and records @DuteeChand https://t.co/XFpDPjrXfj— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 10, 2019
Congratulations @DuteeChand on becoming the first Indian woman to win the 100-metre sprint at the 30th Summer University Games in Italy!— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) July 10, 2019
Dutee, who had a silver each in 100m and 200m in the 2018 Asian Games, is also only the second Indian track and field athlete to win a gold in the World Universiade. Inderjeet Singh had clinched the top spot in men's shot put event in the 2015 edition.
After winning the race, Dutee, who recently admitted to having a relationship with a girl, tweeted: "Pull me down, I will come back stronger!"
Pull me down, I will come back stronger! pic.twitter.com/PHO86ZrExl— Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand) July 9, 2019
She further added: "With years of hardwork and your blessings, I have yet again broken the record by winning the Gold in 100m dash in 11.32 seconds at The World University Games, Napoli. In the pictures (picture of all three medal winners), are the winners too, with a heart of Gold from Germany and Sweden.
(With inputs from PTI)
