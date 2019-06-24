Anurag Kashyap Takes Up Another Acting Job On the Request of Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap, who have collaborated on multiple projects earlier, including Gangs of Wasseypur, are coming together once again. But this time, Anurag won't be going behind the camera to direct Nawaz. He will be sharing screen space with him in Bole Chudiyan, which marks the directorial debut of Nawaz's brother Shamas Siddiqui. Anurag has made appearances in multiple films already.

"Yes, I am doing the film but that's all I know for now. I have agreed to do the film as this is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him," Anurag confirmed to Mumbai Mirror. He recently started shooting for his next directorial in Mumbai, which marks the Hindi debut of Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew and also features Mirzya debutante Saiyami Kher.

Anurag is yet to finalise his dates for Bole Chudiyan, which was recently in the centre of controversy after its lead actress Mouni Roy reportedly quit the film. The producer of the film has said the reason is her "unprofessional behaviour", but the actress's spokesperson said the contract wasn't yet signed due to "discrepancies". The hunt for the leading lady is on.

Read: Mouni Roy No Longer in Bole Chudiyan with Nawaz After Producer Accuses Her of Unprofessionalism

Anurag and Nawaz's first film together was 1999's Shool, where the actor made a brief appearance and Anurag had written dialogues for the National Award winning film. Anurag cast Nawaz for another cameo in his 2007 film, Black Friday, and as a wedding band singer for the song Emosanal Attyachar in Dev D two years later, before the duo reunited for the two-part Gangs of Wasseypur.

Gangs Of Wasseypur completed seven years on Saturday and Anurag marked the day by tweeting, "Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways, hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019."

Read: Gangs of Wasseypur Completes 7 Years, Director Anurag Kashyap Says The Film 'Ruined' His Life

Follow @News18Movies for more