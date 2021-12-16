Anurag Kashyap Teams Up With Kriti Sanon and Nikhil Dwivedi for His Next

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has joined hands with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for his next which has Nikhil Dwivedi as a producer. The actress was last seen in the films Mimi and Hum Do Humare Do. Taking to Instagram, the Gangs of Wasseypur director shared a monochromatic picture of him working, and along with it, he wrote, “Yet another script .. another film .. @nikhildwivedi25 @kritisanon starting soon .."

Dwivedi reposted Kashyap’s post and joked that he had no idea the filmmaker would make the announcement the old fashioned way at 4 am in morning. His caption read, “Marketing teams be damned!! None of us had any inkling that this announcement will be made the old fashioned way at 4am this morning with none of the stakeholders having any whiff of it 😀"

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap wrapped up the shooting of Dobaara with Taapsee Pannu this year. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, has a series of projects lined up. After a successful stint with the film Mimi, she impressed the audience with Hum Do Humare Do, opposite Raj Kummar Rao. She is also shooting for Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Apart from that, the actress will be seen in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Ganapath opposite Tiger Shroff. This film will see the actors reunite after seven years, after their debut film Heropanti. Next, she will be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar and Adipurush with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

